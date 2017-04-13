Easy Easter Nail Ideas

Spring and floral print go hand in hand….and on hand, too. Meghann Rosales of Nails Y’all is here to show us the DIY that’s super cute and seasonally perfect. Nail’s Ya’ll is located in Russ and Company Salon on West Avenue. You can book an appointment for a manicure, nail art, parties and events here.

