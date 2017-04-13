Easter Treats with a Healthier Twist

Easter candy is tempting most of us right now.  Tessa Halstead of Chocolaterie Tessa stopped by to show us how to make some goodies with a healthy homemade touch.  She talked about some alternatives to candy with a lot of artificial colors, and preservatives.  Such as chocolate covered strawberries that can be made by melting some chocholate in a pot, and then dipping the strawberry just a little bit. This can be topped with something like crushed hazelnuts, or coconut. Tessa said all you have to do is mix the leftover coconut and melted chocolate together.  Then spoon it on a sheet, and refrigerate for 25 minutes, for a treat called coconut haystacks.  Chocolaterie Tessa  is located at 7425 Burnet Road.

 

For more information go to http://chocolaterietessa.com

