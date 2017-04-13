Busy road reopens after late-night crash in Cedar Park

KXAN Staff Published:
Cedar Park police shut down Highway 183 as they investigate a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital. (KXAN: Fabian Mendoza)

CEDAR PARK (KXAN)- Cedar Park Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash between a car and a truck that shut down South Bell Boulevard, also known as Highway 183, at Little Elm Trail for several hours.

Police had shut down all lanes of South Bell Boulevard from Avery Ranch Boulevard to Cypress Creek Road from 10:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. The crash happened at 10:20 p.m.

Williamson County EMS paramedics took 3 people from the crash to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. We are working to find out the severity of their injuries.

 

