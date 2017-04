AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a party in Austin and you’re invited.

Kids in Austin will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club of Austin at one of 28 parties across the city.

The program originated as the “club that beats the streets” and has come a long way to where it’s at today, focusing on children’s futures.

Misti Potter joined Kate Weidaw on KXAN News at Noon to discuss the significance of the club’s 50th year.

To find a club near you, check here.