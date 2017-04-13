‘Beaver-friendly’ pipes at Buda pond aim to solve flooding problem

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Buda says they are being proactive in making sure there aren’t any flood problems in one of their neighborhoods, but this isn’t your typical flood prevention story.

The city of Buda says this time they’re up against some very persistent animals.

In the Garlic Creek subdivision, Buda Animal Control Officer Jennifer Hall says beavers have been a problem for years. Hall says the beavers come and go, but regularly build a dam near the pond’s drain, creating the potential for flooding.

The city has now partnered with the Texas Cooperative Wildlife Services Program to not only fix the issue, but keep the beavers in the retention pond as well.

A new “beaver-friendly” flow control structure has been placed in the pond. The structure is made up of a series of pipes which will extend through the beaver dam allowing water to continue to flow through during periods of high water.

“I’m so glad that they are finding a way to save the wildlife, I think that’s great,” said Manchaca resident Alexis Cove.

Cove says she drove to the neighborhood with her two boys in hopes of seeing the beavers. “We watch them at a place in Colorado, so we thought it was neat that they were this close.

Those living across the street from the pond say they’ve grown to like the beavers. “I didn’t expect it when we first saw them, but they’re cool, they’re our neighbors too,” said Nate Mayes.

Other neighbors say they make an effort every day to walk by the pond in hopes of seeing the animals. “It was really a big surprise for me that in this place we were able to find the beavers. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to see them though,” said Garlic Creek resident Augustyn Ortuinski.

Another Garlic Creek resident, Trevor Casey, added, “Probably like once or twice a week we bring lawn chairs in the morning and watch the beavers. You’ll see them swim across a couple of times; they’ll play tag and whatever they are doing.”

The city of Buda says if the structure performs as designed, it may be used in future retention ponds to also help prevent the risk of flooding in those areas.