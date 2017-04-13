Bandai relaunches original Tamagotchi

JAPAN (WCMH) – Japanese toy company Bandai is relaunching their classic handheld games, the Tamagotchi.

The virtual pets were popular in the 1990s.

Owners had to care for and hatch eggs, and then care for and feed the pet within.

There have been multiple digital and altered versions over the past couple decades, but this is the first relaunch of the original game.

Right now the toys are only available in Japan, and are selling on Amazon Japan for $13. It’s probably only a matter of time until they come stateside.