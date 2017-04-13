Bandai relaunches original Tamagotchi

WCMH Published:
Tamagotchi originals, seen here from the 1990s, are making their return thanks to a Japanese toy giant. (ATSUSHI TSUKADA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Tamagotchi originals, seen here from the 1990s, are making their return thanks to a Japanese toy giant. (ATSUSHI TSUKADA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

JAPAN (WCMH) – Japanese toy company Bandai is relaunching their classic handheld games, the Tamagotchi.

The virtual pets were popular in the 1990s.

Owners had to care for and hatch eggs, and then care for and feed the pet within.

There have been multiple digital and altered versions over the past couple decades, but this is the first relaunch of the original game.

Right now the toys are only available in Japan, and are selling on Amazon Japan for $13. It’s probably only a matter of time until they come stateside.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s