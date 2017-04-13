Baby left behind at Wichita Falls day care found by custodian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — It was a terrifying time for a Wichita Falls family Wednesday night, as police say they are investigating a case of an abandoned baby at the Martin Luther King Junior Day Care Center on Smith Street.

The infant’s mother said the baby’s father went to pick the child up around 5 p.m. and staff members told him the infant had already been picked up.

Police Sergeant Harold McClure said the check-out log didn’t match that statement. He said the father then left to contact other family members and find the baby.

Around 6 p.m., police said the family came back to the center and met a custodial worker, who said he had found the baby sitting in a crib in the empty nursery, after the child care center had closed.

He told officers he was trying to contact staff just as the family was banging on the door. Officers report there was no sign of injury to the baby, but juvenile crime detectives are now beginning their investigation.

Police are considering a possible charge of abandoning or endangering a child.