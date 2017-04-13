Austin now offering rebates on chicken coops

Related Coverage City of Austin wants to expand recycling, composting programs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a town where there is a funky chicken coop tour, it only makes sense that the city of Austin is now issuing a rebate to residents who purchase a chicken coop.

Austin Resource Recovery now offers free chicken keeping classes and a $75 rebate on a coop as part of its Home Composting Rebate Program.

If you’re interested in getting started on having backyard fresh eggs, all you have to do is attend a class, purchase a coop and then apply online for the rebate.

The list of scheduled classes is as follows:

April 23 at 10 a.m. Mueller Farmer’s Market, 4209 Airport Blvd.

May 13 at 10 a.m. Sunset Valley Farmer’s Market, 3200 Jones Rd.

May 24 at 6 p.m. Triangle Farmer’s Market, 4600 Guadalupe St.

June 18 at 11 a.m. HOPE Farmer’s Market, 412 Comal St.

July 29 at 1 p.m. Recycled Read, 5335 Burnet Rd.

While anyone can take the class, only city of Austin customers who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bills and who have not already received a Home Composting Rebate are eligible for the rebate.

Fourteen thousand Austin households are currently participating in the curbside collection of organic materials. It’s part of the city’s effort to get organic items such as food scraps and yard trimmings out of the landfill.