All UT police officers will begin wearing body cameras immediately

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The chief of the University of Texas’ on campus police force said Thursday the fact his officers will start wearing body cameras is a “huge step forward” for campus safety.

The cameras will record only interactions an officer has with someone while acting in an official capacity. While they could be used to record victim or witness statements, the department said they have policies in place to protect them.

The cameras were the department’s idea. While the UT police department has 99 uniformed officers, approximately 60 cameras will be in service at any given time. All patrol and supervisors will start wearing the cameras immediately.

“The fact that UTPD came to the student body with the idea of implementing body cameras is a true testament to their commitment to safety and accountability,” said Kevin Helgren, UT’s Student Government president.

“We have been researching the use of cameras for quite some time and are pleased with this solution as it reinforces the importance of transparency and accountability to those we serve,” UTPD Chief David Carter said.

Recordings related to criminal investigations will be retained for one year or longer pending case specifics, and all other routine files will be retained for 90 days.

While UTPD has outfitted its officers with cameras, the Austin Police Department is still working to finalize contracts. In March, a court injunction blocking the Austin Police Department from buying body cameras was lifted.

Alyssa Goard is digging deeper to learn how UTPD plans to address students’ concerns with privacy on KXAN News at 5 p.m.