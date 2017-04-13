Accused I-35 rock thrower says AIDS made him ‘go insane’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rock-throwing suspect Pat Johnson appeared before a district court judge Thursday morning and what unfolded led to him being wheeled out of the courtroom.

He faces 11 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the rock-throwing crimes, which former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said, he committed the “lion’s share” of.

Officers escorted Johnson in on a wheelchair where HE told the judge his health is “so poor” he doesn’t think he is fit to stand a jury trial. Johnson said he’s suffered from the AIDS virus for a long time and the “virus made him go insane.”

Johnson claims the conditions at the jail are bad and that he was poisoned multiple times.

Johnson told the judge he “doesn’t have a problem pleading guilty.” The judge wasn’t convinced, however, because Johnson said he only wanted to plead guilty because of the poor treatment in jail.

At one point, Johnson stated to the judge, “I sent you those emails over the years,” but the judge denied ever seeing them. After bickering back and forth, the judge sent Johnson out of the courtroom to talk to his lawyer.

Nearly 100 cases of rock throwing were reported during the spree. While most of the victims only received vehicle damage, three people were severely injured. One of the very first victims, Kenneth Johnson [no relation] suffered severe head trauma when a rock blasted through his windshield and hit him.

Last year, Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for another crime. He was convicted of abusing a child back in 2012.

