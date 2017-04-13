Accused I-35 rock thrower says AIDS made him ‘go insane’

By Published:
Accused rock thrower Pat Johnson appears in court (KXAN photo/Alicia Inns)
Accused rock thrower Pat Johnson appears in court (KXAN photo/Alicia Inns)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rock-throwing suspect Pat Johnson appeared before a district court judge Thursday morning and what unfolded led to him being wheeled out of the courtroom.

He faces 11 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the rock-throwing crimes, which former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said, he committed the “lion’s share” of.

Officers escorted Johnson in on a wheelchair where HE told the judge his health is “so poor” he doesn’t think he is fit to stand a jury trial. Johnson said he’s suffered from the AIDS virus for a long time and the “virus made him go insane.”

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE:

Johnson claims the conditions at the jail are bad and that he was poisoned multiple times.

Johnson told the judge he “doesn’t have a problem pleading guilty.” The judge wasn’t convinced, however, because Johnson said he only wanted to plead guilty because of the poor treatment in jail.

At one point, Johnson stated to the judge, “I sent you those emails over the years,” but the judge denied ever seeing them. After bickering back and forth, the judge sent Johnson out of the courtroom to talk to his lawyer.

Nearly 100 cases of rock throwing were reported during the spree. While most of the victims only received vehicle damage, three people were severely injured. One of the very first victims, Kenneth Johnson [no relation] suffered severe head trauma when a rock blasted through his windshield and hit him.

Last year, Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for another crime. He was convicted of abusing a child back in 2012.

Alicia Inns was in the courtroom and will have full details of what Johnson said on KXAN News at 5.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s