Woman stealing mail from Leander doorstep caught on tape

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A woman filmed on two hope surveillance cameras stealing an Amazon parcel from the front porch of a Leander home now has the community and the police department looking to identify her.

The theft happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on Montebelluna Place in Leander’s Travisso neighborhood. The homeowner reached out to KXAN with the video, surprised by the woman’s brazen theft with neighbors around.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Cpl. Elizabeth Conrad at 512-528-2800 or by emailing econrad@leandertx.org.

You can also submit a tip to the city of Leander website here.