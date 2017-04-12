Travis County DA: Grand jury won’t review all officer-involved cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hoping to give the public a better understanding of how her newly formed unit to investigate officer-involved shootings will work, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced that not every case involving an officer will be presented to a grand jury.

“My goal is to give this community some assurance that these investigations do not just involve an examination by the police department, but also involve an independent evaluation by the district attorney,” Moore said in February.

The Civil Rights Division (CRD) will respond to an officer-involved shooting scene, observe an investigation and be around to ask questions about the handling of a case, taking an objective look to determine if an officer committed a crime. The unit will also respond to any ‘use of force’ case. Moore said the Austin Police Department’s standard Special Investigation’s Unit will still review cases.

The biggest change in the process is the determination on whether or not a case will go to a grand jury for review. At Wednesday’s news conference, Moore said after the Civil Rights Division finishes its investigation, it will make a determination if there is evidence that the officer or officers committed a crime. If the CRD determines there is no evidence of a crime, the division will decline to prosecute the case. If there is sufficient evidence of a crime, the case will be presented to a special grand jury.

“These changes have been adopted by me in order to expedite resolution of these investigations – and permit us to release information to the affected families to the families and public as soon as possible,” Moore said.

The DA’s Office says the special grand jury will only hear cases involving officer use of force. The director of the new division, Dexter Gilford, says the special grand jury will have more time to consider the facts in the case instead of trying to juggle dozens of cases that vary in scope.

In order to be more transparent, Gilford says a public database will be created that will list all officer involved shootings and use of force cases that the division has reviewed. Starting in June or early July, the division will also conduct regular public forms to allow for the public to ask questions of the department.

