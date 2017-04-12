Saving Time While Styling your Hair

Hair stylist Shannon McClenny dropped in with shortcuts to save time but still deliver on style when we’re running late for work. She started with three ponytails in the back on her model Abbey. She then braided each one individually. Shannon said her big trick is to use a term called pancaking, where you stretch the braid out to make it bigger, and fuller. Then take a bobby pin and role each braid up to the top. When finished you can go back and refine it a little. Ritual Salon is located at 4800 Burnet Road, Austin, Tx.

Go to https://www.ritualsalonaustin.com/ for more information.