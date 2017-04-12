Saving Time While Styling your Hair

By Published:

Hair stylist Shannon McClenny dropped in with shortcuts to save time but still deliver on style when we’re running late for work.   She started with three ponytails in the back on her model Abbey.  She then braided each one individually.  Shannon said her big trick is to use a term called pancaking, where you stretch the braid out to make it bigger, and fuller.  Then take a bobby pin and role each braid up to the top.  When finished you can go back and refine it a little.  Ritual Salon is located at 4800 Burnet Road, Austin, Tx.

 

 

Go to https://www.ritualsalonaustin.com/ for more information.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s