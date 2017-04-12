Plane makes emergency landing west of Llano

Plane lands on State Highway 71 just west of Llano on the evening of April 11, 2017 (Courtesy/Prudencio Zavala)
LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — The pilot of a plane that landed on a road west of Llano Tuesday night is safe and received no injuries.

According the the Texas Department of Public Safety, they were called around 10:20 p.m. for a plane down about a mile west of downtown Llano, where Highway 71 and State Highway 29 run on the same stretch of road.

Authorities said they wouldn’t have more information until Wednesday morning but a witness on scene told KXAN that the pilot was alone and said they had just taken off from Horseshoe Bay when they ran out of fuel. The pilot claimed they didn’t have time to put landing gear down and was forced to land on the road.

The Hill Country Scanner was on scene as authorities worked the call and captured video of the plane.

