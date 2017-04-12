Person arrested in connection with murder of Austin attorney

By Published: Updated:
James Short (Provided photo from Sam Drew)
James Short (Provided photo from Sam Drew)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of Austin defense attorney James Short. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office would only confirm that someone was apprehended out of state, but they would not give the suspect’s name.

Short, 74, was found dead last week in his home in southwest Travis County after a ‘check welfare’ call. At the time, Travis County Sheriff’s deputies said they knew something was wrong when they arrived and said, “He clearly did not die of

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a person of interest in the death of a man sources tell KXAN was a defense attorney.
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a person of interest in the death of a man sources tell KXAN was a defense attorney.

natural causes.”

The day after Short’s body was found, authorities released photographs of a person of interest along with Short’s SUV, which the person of interest might have had in his possession. Authorities have not said if the person is the photo was the person who was arrested.

In his career, friends say Short was known for working with defendants who may not have been able to pay him. Instead, they would barter: Short would offer legal services while his clients would give him goods or do yard work.

“That’s who he was, a very gentle and kind person, always helping other people,” close friend Samantha Peterman said.

Authorities will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on the developments in this case. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing in this story.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s