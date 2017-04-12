Person arrested in connection with murder of Austin attorney

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of Austin defense attorney James Short. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office would only confirm that someone was apprehended out of state, but they would not give the suspect’s name.

Short, 74, was found dead last week in his home in southwest Travis County after a ‘check welfare’ call. At the time, Travis County Sheriff’s deputies said they knew something was wrong when they arrived and said, “He clearly did not die of

natural causes.”

The day after Short’s body was found, authorities released photographs of a person of interest along with Short’s SUV, which the person of interest might have had in his possession. Authorities have not said if the person is the photo was the person who was arrested.

In his career, friends say Short was known for working with defendants who may not have been able to pay him. Instead, they would barter: Short would offer legal services while his clients would give him goods or do yard work.

“That’s who he was, a very gentle and kind person, always helping other people,” close friend Samantha Peterman said.

Authorities will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on the developments in this case. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing in this story.