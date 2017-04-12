Parents scramble as flooding temporarily closes San Marcos Pre-K

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos CISD temporarily closed its only Pre-K school after a fast-moving storm flooded the school Tuesday afternoon.

The district said it called and emailed parents about the canceled classes at Bonham Pre-K, as damage response teams started a 3-day cleanup Wednesday.

One of the district’s assistant superintendents, Monica Ruiz-Mills, said all but three or four classrooms were flooded as the storm moved through the area. Students were still in class.

“Our staff did a remarkable job in removing the students and isolating them away from the water until they were able to get picked up at the close of school,” Ruiz-Mills said.

At least 400 Pre-K students will not go to class for the next few days. Rushing water washed down halls and into classrooms, the school’s gym and cafeteria. Sandbags could not keep the flood waters at bay.

By early Wednesday morning, several parents arrived at school, thinking classes were still on. “I heard that it flooded. But, I thought they might use a different part of the school,” said Mary Van Zant, whose 5-year-old son attends Bonham. “He can come to work with me.”

The district called in a disaster response team, that ripped up floor boards, siphoned water out of carpets and mopped floors. They worked against a clock to finish it fast. School leaders say the cleanup will run right into the Easter weekend.

“On Monday, classes will resume,” Ruiz-Mills said. “This allows us with the extended weekend to get all of the classrooms situated.”

The district said Bonham is the only school affected by severe flooding. The rising waters only caused minor damage at other schools.

Parents say in a town like San Marcos — that’s prone to flooding — days out of class comes with the territory. Van Zant said she has her own theory as to the massive flooding seen in the town.

“It’s flooding more and more often, too,” she said. “We were talking about it yesterday, whether it was climate change or development or a combination of both, which I think it’s probably a combination of both.”

As disaster recovery teams swarm the building, getting it back to its original state, San Marcos CISD said it will keep in contact with parents as to when exactly the school will re-open on Monday.