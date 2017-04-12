Missing rail bridge causing delays on westbound US 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westbound drivers on US 290 should expect delays near Oak Hill as crews work to repair a bridge damaged by a crash.

The rail bridge at US 290 and Williamson Creek will have concrete barriers in place by rush hour Wednesday, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

The westbound lane will be closed until those barriers are in place much to the ire of drivers.

KXAN’s Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan said at around 9 a.m. that the delay was more than 30 minutes with an average speed of 5 miles per hour.