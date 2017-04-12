Meet Your Matcha

When it comes to a good matcha, it’s all in the whisk. Melanie Mock of Zhi Tea stopped by to tell us more about this intriguing and healthy drink is. Zhi Tea is located in east Austin on Bolm Road. Go to zhitea.com for more information or call 512-539-0717.
