He is really such a fun, cute little guy and Mr. Louie Baloogy might just be the forever friend for you. Summer Huggins of Austin Animal Center dropped by to tell us all about this sweet dog. Austin Animal center is located on Levander Loop.
You can call them at 512-978-0500 or go to austinanimalcenter.org for more on adopting, donating or fostering.
Meet Louie!
