MADD launches new alcohol awareness campaign for teens and parents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With prom season approaching, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is launching a campaign to bring parents and teens together to talk about the dangers of drunk driving.

The group says its Power of Parents program and PowerTalk 21 campaign will help parents feel more confident talking to their teens about the dangers of underage drinking and why they should never ride in a car driven by someone who has been drinking.

Parents are encouraged to download Power of Parents handbooks and five new topic guidelines as well as sign up for a 20-minute online workshop.

To help raise awareness of the topic, Myra Constable, a MADD spokeswoman, talked to KXAN about her experience losing her husband in a drunk driving crash.