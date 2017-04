Grabbing a street taco from One Taco will certainly prove you’ve got street smarts. Joe continues his Taco Quest and sits down to find out more and take a bite out of these delicious tacos. Tony the owner of One Taco says they started off 7 years ago as a food truck and opened their restaurant 8 months ago. He says their goal is to keep it true and original to a traditional Mexican Taqueria.

One Taco is located on Research Blvd. For more information go to eatonetaco.com.