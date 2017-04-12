How to Incorporate Cowhide Into Your Home In True Texas Fashion

Cowhide is so versatile it’s practically a neutral here in Texas. Heather Blue Harkovich of Heather Scott Home and Design stopped by to show us how to incorporate it into our interiors. She first told us that cowhide is extremely easy to clean, so don’t worry about kids, spills, or pets! Next Heather explained that cowhide is great for layering! Buying a big rug can be expensive, so she recommends buying a less expensive simple rug and layering a cowhide on top. Not only does it save you money, but it also brightens up a room! Heather told us the way to know if you’re buying a good cowhide is to check its thickness. The hide should be about 1/4 inch thick. She also suggests looking at the size. If the hide is over 7 feet then it is likely fake, because cows can’t grow to be that big! This is the perfect trend for your Hill Country home!

Heather Scott Home and Design is located on Burnet Road.

Call them at 512-342-6899 or go to heatherscotthome.com.