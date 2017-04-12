Hair Raising Fun with Dr. B

We’re getting off to a hair raising start today. Dr. Kate Biberdorf, or Dr. B as we like to call her–is a professor with the department of chemistry at the University of Texas bringing the fun of science to the next generations this time armed with van de Graaf! Fun with chemistry events take place on the U-T campus. For a list of what’s coming up or to register go to funwithchem.com.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.