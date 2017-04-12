Hair Raising Fun with Dr. B

We’re getting off to a hair raising start today. Dr. Kate Biberdorf, or Dr. B as we like to call her–is a professor with the department of chemistry at the University of Texas bringing the fun of science to the next generations this time armed with van de Graaf! Fun with chemistry events take place on the U-T campus. For a list of what’s coming up or to register go to funwithchem.com.

