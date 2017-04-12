Discovering New Ways to Put Color in Art

Published:

It’s not just about making things at Figment Creative Labs, it’s about appreciating what’s behind the art, too. Owner Amber Scardino stopped by for a lesson in color values.  She likes to use products around the house to paint with, like coffee. She said to add different amounts of coffee to jars of water, so you have several shades off color.  Amber starts with the lightest color, then moves to darker shades for layers, and shadows.  She recommends a good quality soft brush, that has a thicker handle for kids.

 

For more information go to  http://www.weewarhols.com/

