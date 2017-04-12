Coyotes spotted in Round Rock have neighbors on alert

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — City officials have put out a warning to neighbors in the Round Rock West subdivision about coyotes in the area.

A woman who reached out to KXAN said her cat was beheaded in February by the coyotes. Her wildlife camera facing the greenbelt behind her home has caught the animals on camera.

She says the neighborhood fears taking small dogs out at night, and now are worried about being out during daytime after seeing a photo taken by a neighbor of two coyotes just outside their fence line.

The city says sightings are not uncommon this time of year, but they have contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to help with the problem, and they have already trapped one coyote near the neighborhood.

“Identified as a killer of sheep, poultry, and deer, the coyote will also eat snakes and foxes, doughnuts and sandwiches, rodents and rabbits, fruits and vegetables, birds, frogs, grass and grasshoppers, pet cats and cat food, pet dogs and dog food, carrion, and just plain garbage,” according to the USDA.

The city says to eliminate sources of food and water that coyotes may be taking advantage of, including re-positioning bird feeders so coyotes cannot get to them and not throwing out table scraps or seed. Officials say secure garbage containers and feed pets indoors when possible.

Fencing should deter coyotes from entering your yard, the city says, adding that a fence that is 6-feet high and extends at least six inches below ground will have the best results. Officials also say do not leave small children unattended outside if coyotes have been seen in the area, and not to allow pets to run free.

Lastly, the city says it’s best to chase coyotes away if you see them by shouting, making loud noises or by throwing rocks.

Anyone who sees a coyote should call Round Rock Animal Control at 512-218-5500.