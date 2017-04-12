Classic Baked Treats with a Twist

Christina Tosi knows a thing or two about desserts! What makes a great one and how to command millions to crave what you make. As and author, chef and founder of Milk Bar, you may have heard of her work. Joe sat down with her to get the skinny and all the good stuff! She told us that food is a vehicle for love and for nurture, which is why she decided to make food and baking her profession. Christina says Milk Bar is a quirky, spirited, American style bakery with a twist. They take classics like a chocolate chip cookie and an apple pie and turn them into a corn flake chocolate chip marshmallow cookie or an apple pie layer cake. She says Austin is one of her favorite food cities and makes any excuse she can to visit here!

For more information on Milk Bar visit milkbarstore.com.

