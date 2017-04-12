City of Hutto investigation reveals ex-employees using official info for personal gain

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto’s city attorney is requesting an outside investigation into whether or not city employees misused official information.

The city released a press release stating it has identified a series of incidents where employees and others might have disclosed or used information that they obtained by means of their employment for non-governmental purposes. Texas law prohibits public servants from releasing information that would not have otherwise been public.

The city says its investigation revealed some former city employees and potentially others abused their access to official information. “In particular, these employees appear to have taken information they had access to only because of their positions as employees of the city of Hutto and disclosed that information for some form of personal gain,” said the city in the release.

This new development at Hutto City Hall is one in a series of events that have occurred in the past few weeks. Last month, the city’s police chief resigned from his position. Prior to that, Council Member Bettina Jordan resigned at a city council meeting. “I no longer have faith and trust in either the current Council or senior City leadership,” Jordan posted on her Facebook page.

The city says there have also been allegations made against the new city manager, Odis Jones, but the city council stands with the city manager and the decisions he’s made.

