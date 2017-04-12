Barton Springs Pool closed due to flooding

Published:
Barton Springs Pool closed (Barton Springs Pool Twitter photo)
Barton Springs Pool closed (Barton Springs Pool Twitter photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People looking to unwind with a little swimming Wednesday are going to be out of luck if they were heading to Barton Springs Pool.

Heavy Tuesday rains have caused concerns about flooding, prompting the closure.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department will monitor the situation to determine when the pool can reopen.

The pool was last closed in February after a similar situation.

For more information, you can call the Barton Springs Pool hotline at 512-867-3080 or Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Administration Training Center at 512-974-9330.

