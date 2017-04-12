Aloe Bout a Refreshing Cocktail

Great food and delicious cocktails are what Geraldine’s is known for. Chief of Bar Operations Jennifer Keyser stopped by to make the Aloe Bout It, which can soon be enjoyed at their upcoming April on Deck event. You start with a shaker and add 3/4 oz of lime juice, 1/2 of simple syrup infused with Serrano peppers, 1.5 oz of Waterloo gin, 3/4 oz of chareau aloe liqueur, and ice. Shake it all up, then pour it over a glass of ice and top if off with some cucumber!

April on Deck is happening Sunday, April 23rd from 5 to 8 at Geraldine’s on Davis Street.

Go to geraldinesaustin.com for more information.