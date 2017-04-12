A Recipe for a Key Lime Parfait

Spring is here and along with the flowers a new menu is in bloom at District Kitchen + Cocktails. Pastry Chef Dennis Van stopped by to kick our taste buds into gear with a key lime trifle. To start off you make the key lime custard by mixing together some condensed milk, sour cream, and key lime juice. Then you are ready to start building your parfait! You begin with a layer of graham crackers then add some citrus curd and then top it off with some key lime custard. Chef Dennis says this recipe is great, because you can personalize it to your own taste preferences. You can add more or less of any ingredient you like!

For a taste of the new menu at District Kitchen + Cocktails, visit them in person at 5900 W Slaughter Lane, call them at 512-351-8436, or virtually on the world wide web at districtaustin.com.

