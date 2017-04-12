Armed road rage suspect led to lockdown at two Round Rock schools

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A lockdown of Hopewell Middle School and Union Hill Elementary School has been lifted following a police search for an armed road rage suspect.

Officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Perch Trail and Bass Loop in Round Rock. They say the suspect, who officers have identified, ran from the scene on foot. They found his weapon in the backyard of a home.

The two schools are located on Gulf Way, just northeast of the police activity. At around 4:20 p.m., roads were reopened and the lockdowns were lifted. An initial call to police indicated a man was pointing a gun at another driver.

Officers stopped the armed driver before he ran off. Round Rock police have not released the name of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing and he remains on the loose.

