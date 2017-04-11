Woman hit by car in northwest Austin, driver stayed on scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating an auto vs. pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Witnesses called 911 around 6:20 a.m. from the 10200 block of Lake Creek Parkway on the northbound US 183 frontage road after seeing a woman get hit a vehicle, police said.

The callers told police the woman is in her 30s and “hit her head on the ground.” Austin-Travis County EMS said the woman had not been transported and there was no declaration of trauma when they arrived.

Police said they were originally told by witnesses the driver fled the area, but officers were able to locate the driver on scene. It’s unknown if there will be charges filed.