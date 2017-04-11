Wimberley businesses take precautions for possible flooding

The Creekhaven Inn was hit by flooding in 2015, and now owners take extra precautions during flood threats (KXAN Photo)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, floodwaters put parts of Central Texas underwater. A storm system dropped seven inches of rain in less than two hours in San Marcos and the surrounding area.

The Blanco River has been steadily rising going into Tuesday night, and is expected to crest just over 8 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet.

Bill Appleman, owner of the Creekhaven Inn in Wimberley, has been taking precautions in case of flooding. His bed and breakfast was hit hardest during the Oct. 30, 2015 flood.

“I started waking my guests up in the early morning hours but unfortunately I wasn’t quick enough to get all the cars out of the driveway,” said Appleman. “Anything in the future now we take even extra precautions and aren’t going to wait around for anything.”

They’ve brought kayaks, hammocks and patio furniture to higher ground. They’ve also asked guests to park their cars on higher ground, away from the creek.

“It could flood and yes we’re taking precautions,” said Appleman. “We don’t think it will, but again be on alert and be prepared for us waking you up.”

He says Wimberley is up and operational after the 2015 floods, and they invite visitors to come experience the town.

