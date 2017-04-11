Wet roads were likely a factor in deadly Round Rock crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Gattis School Road in Round Rock Monday has been identified.

Round Rock police say 34-year-old Renee Nicole Husen, of Round Rock, was driving eastbound on Gattis School Road when she “failed to control” her speed as she approached the intersection of Meister Lane. Police say she crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep headed westbound.

Husen died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe wet road conditions that morning may have contributed to the crash.

If you witnessed the collision, investigators are asking you to call Sgt. Darin Bayles of the Round Rock Police Department at 512-671-2847.

