Two wanted men arrested in connection with Austin murder

By Published:
Karl Stokes, left, and Marvin Flint (Austin Police Department Photos)
Karl Stokes, left, and Marvin Flint (Austin Police Department Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men who have been on the run, accused of murdering Michael Blaylock, 26, last month, have both been arrested.

Austin police say Marvin Flint, 21, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on April 6. Karl Stokes, 20, was found in Hutto and taken into custody on Tuesday. Authorities say Stokes was armed with a semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest.

Karl Stokes being arrested in Hutto. (Austin Police Department)
Karl Stokes being arrested in Hutto. (Austin Police Department)

According to an arrest warrant, on the night of March 26, the victim along with several other people were at an apartment at 300 Carmen Court to participate in “illegal drug activity that involved marijuana and cocaine.” Witnesses tell police both Stokes and Flint came to the apartment together to buy cocaine.

After their transaction, witnesses say the two left and shortly thereafter, Blaylock left to go get some food. Minutes later, Blaylock came back to the apartment with a gunshot wound. According to the warrant, the victim said Flint and Stokes shot him.

During the investigation, police discovered that Stokes was mad at Blaylock because of an incident involving guns. Police say Stokes is a known gang member and has a history of assault.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s