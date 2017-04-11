Two wanted men arrested in connection with Austin murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men who have been on the run, accused of murdering Michael Blaylock, 26, last month, have both been arrested.

Austin police say Marvin Flint, 21, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on April 6. Karl Stokes, 20, was found in Hutto and taken into custody on Tuesday. Authorities say Stokes was armed with a semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest.

According to an arrest warrant, on the night of March 26, the victim along with several other people were at an apartment at 300 Carmen Court to participate in “illegal drug activity that involved marijuana and cocaine.” Witnesses tell police both Stokes and Flint came to the apartment together to buy cocaine.

After their transaction, witnesses say the two left and shortly thereafter, Blaylock left to go get some food. Minutes later, Blaylock came back to the apartment with a gunshot wound. According to the warrant, the victim said Flint and Stokes shot him.

During the investigation, police discovered that Stokes was mad at Blaylock because of an incident involving guns. Police say Stokes is a known gang member and has a history of assault.