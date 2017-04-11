Robbery suspect that sparked SWAT call captured nearly a month later

Related Coverage Suspect in early morning chase wanted for multiple robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man that prompted a SWAT call after being chased by police into an east Austin business complex after allegedly robbing a gas station has been captured.

Alfonso Miguel Chapa, 28, was taken into custody Monday by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after a brief foot chase in the 1800 block of Wells Branch Parkway.

Chapa ran from deputies in mid-March after leaving the gas station at 14824 North Interstate 35. Authorities thought they had him cornered at the Cameron Business Park and called SWAT members in to assist. He was not in the building and law enforcement began searching for his whereabouts.

Chapa had multiple warrants for his arrest, in numerous jurisdictions, for drug, assault and evading charges.

Authorities determined he was staying at an Austin apartment and was captured when he left the building.

Chapa is currently in the Travis County Jail on a combined $275,000 bond for 15 charges.