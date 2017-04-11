Records: Driver who ran into church bus had taken pills

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a New Braunfels church last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young’s truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

An affidavit seeking a blood test says Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien.

A witness to the crash has said Young told him he was texting while driving.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

 

 

