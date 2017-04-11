Police: Man in ‘Hold My Beer’ T-shirt drove under influence

HARTFORD, CT (AP) – Connecticut police say a man wearing a T-shirt that said “Hold My Beer And Watch This” has been arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into a graveyard.

The Hartford Courant reports state police say 25-year-old Woodstock resident Harrison Wootton crashed his car into a graveyard’s low stone wall in Putnam early Monday.

A mug shot shows Wootton wearing a black shirt with “Hold My Beer And Watch This” printed on the front.

Police say Wootton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to drive in the proper lane and misuse of plates.

It’s unclear whether Wootton is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A phone listing under his name has been disconnected.

