SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Vehicles were flooded throughout San Marcos on Tuesday as a storm system dropped seven inches of rain on the surrounding area.

Hays County Office of Emergency Management says there have been water rescues, but no swift water rescues. There have been a few structure fires due to lightning strikes, but no injuries at this time.

San Marcos flooding April 11, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery High water near Saddlebrook Housing in San Marcos. (Courtesy: Hunter Trout) San Marcos home with water pooled at garage door (Report It: Brandon Funderburke) Kyle, Texas weather at FM 150 & Hwy 21 (ReportIt/Melissa Haros) Retention pond in San Marcos (Report It: Brandon Funderburke) High water in San Marcos. (Report It: Ariel Koska) san marcos flooding on April 11, 2017. (Courtesy: @haleyhelenbro) High water in San Marcos. (Report It: Ariel Koska) Water rescue at 123 and I-35. (Courtesy: Luis Leiva) Downed trees on Barbara Drive in San Marcos. April 11, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Downed trees on Barbara Drive in San Marcos. April 11, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Flooded car in San Marcos on April 11, 2017 (Courtesy/Edith Bedolla) Flooding at Old Gin Road at Redwood in San Marcos. (Report It: Marina Tristan) Parkway Grande Apartments in San Marcos on April 11, 2017. (Report It: Kristen Kelley) Flooding on Juarez Street in San Marcos. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)