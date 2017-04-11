National Domestic Violence Hotline could go unanswered if Trump cuts funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every year the National Domestic Violence Hotline, headquartered in Austin, receives nearly half a million calls from battered men and women pleading for help, but their federal funds are on the chopping block, according to President Trump’s budget proposal.

The hotline is supported by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. President Trump’s proposal would cut that entire department by 18 percent.

The CEO of the Domestic Violence Hotline, Katie Ray-Jones, says she’s heard a range of proposals for what the cuts could mean for the hotline, they go from losing 30 percent or even all of its federal funding. Ray-Jones says if the cuts happen, it could mean nearly a quarter of a millions calls nationwide could go unanswered.

“We’re in a time of a great deal of uncertainty. We have heard lots of things from the blueprint that the Trump administration was using which proposed eliminating the Violence Against Women Act funding,” Ray-Jones said. “Us imagining not being able to answer that call it’s devastating to us.”

The hotline has advocates answering calls 24/7 in multiple languages. Josie Slawik has been answering hotline calls for 20 years. “My passion is my work, I am a survivor so I feel that I am giving back something that was given to me,” Slawik says.

She works day in and day out to help those in need on the other side of the line. “People are in danger,” Slawik says, seeing it as a chance to give back and help others who were in her position. “I grew up seeing an abusive home and I know the cycle of abuse is out there, so I had to stop the abuse with myself so that my kids don’t see and don’t go through what I had to go through.”

She says if the cuts happen, she hopes the community steps up to fund the vital programs. “I have faith that somehow something will come through because the need is so high,” Slawik said.

“This critical service saves lives — this is a service that really people need to make sure that they can get to safety, Ray-Jones said. “We are going to fight a good fight to ensure that these resources and services do not go away.”

A reminder, President Trump is not part of Congress, meaning he doesn’t get to decide where the money goes. The House and the Senate would have to vote for the budgets.

If you’d like to make a donation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, visit their website here. Anyone in need can call the hotline at 1-800-799-3224.