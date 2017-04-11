Man shot and killed in struggle with Houston police officer

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators say a man has died after he was shot during a struggle with a Houston police officer.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Monday as the officer checked a noise complaint in northwest Houston. Police Chief Art Acevedo says the officer reported finding the noise coming from a parked car with a 39-year-old man sitting inside, shrouded in the aroma of marijuana smoke.

The officer said he asked the man to step out, but the man tried to run and the officer grabbed him. Acevedo says that’s when the officer says the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and the officer, who hasn’t been identified, shot him fatally.

The officer, who was wearing a body camera, was not injured.

HPD Chief @artacevedo briefs media on officer-involved shooting in Northwest Houston https://t.co/Rhsz5zfKb2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 11, 2017