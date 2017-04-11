LIVE BLOG: Heavy storms pounding San Marcos

Hail and rain in Jonestown (Courtesy: Bev)
This page will be updated as the KXAN team tracks severe weather moving through Central Texas Tuesday morning. Six inches fell in San Marcos between noon and 1 p.m.

live-blog-quick-title

1:15 p.m.: San Marcos CISD schools are currently in a “shelter in place status” until further notice. We encourage parents to avoid flooding streets, and wait until further notice. The children are safe in the schools.

1:07 p.m.: Several parts of TXSU campus are experiencing electricity outages.

1:06 p.m.: In front of Saddle Brook housing development in San Marcos

High water near Saddlebrook Housing in San Marcos. (Courtesy: Hunter Trout)
1:03 p.m.: Bluebonnet Electric has 1,537 customers without power along Texas 123 in San Marcos.

12:59 p.m.: Radar indicates 6 inches fell in the past hour in San Marcos.

12:52 p.m.: The access roads on I-35 closed both ways at the San Marcos River due to flooding.

12:51 p.m.: City of San Marcos says the following streets are closed:

  • E. Access and Sherbarb
  • 1200 block Belvin
  • CM Allen @ I-35
  • Ellis at Patton
  • Aquarena at San Marcos River

12:48 p.m.: Bobcat Shuttle services will continue when weather conditions improve.

12:46 p.m.: 

12:45 p.m.: Keep track of road closures here: http://kxan.com/weather/low-water-crossing-closings/

12:41 p.m.: Up to 4 inches of rain has fallen in just one hour in the San Marcos area. Blanco and San Marcos Rivers appears to only have risen 1-2 feet so far, but the storm is not moving.

12:38 p.m.: We’re keeping a close eye on San Marcos. Brandon Funderburke sent in this picture of the retention pond near him.

Retention pond in San Marcos (Report It: Brandon Funderburke)
12:33 p.m.: 

12:27 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caldwell and Hays County until 1:15 p.m.

