LIVE BLOG: Heavy storms pounding San Marcos

This page will be updated as the KXAN team tracks severe weather moving through Central Texas Tuesday morning. Six inches fell in San Marcos between noon and 1 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: San Marcos CISD schools are currently in a “shelter in place status” until further notice. We encourage parents to avoid flooding streets, and wait until further notice. The children are safe in the schools.

1:07 p.m.: Several parts of TXSU campus are experiencing electricity outages.

1:06 p.m.: In front of Saddle Brook housing development in San Marcos

1:03 p.m.: Bluebonnet Electric has 1,537 customers without power along Texas 123 in San Marcos.

12:59 p.m.: Radar indicates 6 inches fell in the past hour in San Marcos.

12:52 p.m.: The access roads on I-35 closed both ways at the San Marcos River due to flooding.

12:51 p.m.: City of San Marcos says the following streets are closed:

E. Access and Sherbarb

1200 block Belvin

CM Allen @ I-35

Ellis at Patton

Aquarena at San Marcos River

12:48 p.m.: Bobcat Shuttle services will continue when weather conditions improve.

I'm just tryna go to class man #smtx pic.twitter.com/gqb8097NHJ — DJ Helenbro (@haleyhelenbro) April 11, 2017

12:45 p.m.: Keep track of road closures here: http://kxan.com/weather/low-water-crossing-closings/

12:41 p.m.: Up to 4 inches of rain has fallen in just one hour in the San Marcos area. Blanco and San Marcos Rivers appears to only have risen 1-2 feet so far, but the storm is not moving.

12:38 p.m.: We’re keeping a close eye on San Marcos. Brandon Funderburke sent in this picture of the retention pond near him.

12:33 p.m.:

May start to see impactful flooding in San Marcos. 4" of rain (radar estimate) in one hour. Storm is stationary. https://t.co/VOYEAfDgKg pic.twitter.com/SIATIuOPQ7 — KXAN Weather (@KXAN_Weather) April 11, 2017

12:27 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caldwell and Hays County until 1:15 p.m.