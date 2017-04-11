Lack of encryption blamed for false Dallas emergency sirens

Associated Press Published:
The Dallas Skyline is seen from the Houston Street viaduct, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
The Dallas Skyline is seen from the Houston Street viaduct, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials concerned about hackers blame radio signal issues for more than 150 emergency outdoor sirens falsely sounding last weekend.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax on Monday said experts have determined the issue involved a radio system, not a computer issue. Broadnax says encryption has since been added.

Dallas officials initially blamed hackers for setting off the 156 sirens late Friday night and into early Saturday. City authorities on Monday did not indicate who they now believe activated the system by broadcasting a few tones, via radio or telephone signal.

The sirens had to be manually shut down. Emergency management officials on Monday said that the outdoor siren system was fully operational again.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed says additional safeguards are now in place. She didn’t elaborate.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s