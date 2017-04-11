Hays County moves forward with Onion Creek flood prevention program

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday morning, Hays County commissioners approved an agreement to work with Travis County regarding flood control measures. Both counties will work together to adopt floodplain regulations, guide future development, and will look at the possibility of buyouts.

A possible use of that property could be green space or parks. Some neighborhoods in Travis County have already started that process.

“I know that they have talked to my neighbors,” said Philip Orr.

Orr says he’s lived in the neighborhood since the early 90s, luckily his home has never been damaged by the floods but it’s a different story for his neighbors.

“It’s flooded every time that we’ve had any big floods out here, this house right here had a couple of inches of water in it and the house on the corner had a couple in it,” said Orr.

He says because of that, he understands the county’s safety concerns. “The water’s all coming this way and it was over our mailbox and we had a couple cars down here one time that got some water in them and these people have been here through at least two floods,” said Orr.

Together, both Hays and Travis counties will identify and publish information regarding flood areas, establish flood-risk zones and authorize and engage in continuing studies of flood hazards in order to facilitate a constant reappraisal of the flood insurance program and its effect on land use requirements.

The agreement also states that both counties will agree to help with financing, design, construction, maintenance, conservation and flood control projects anywhere in either county that are mutually beneficial to the residents of both counties.