Hays County extends alcohol sales to 2 a.m.

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - Cocktail (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Cocktail (KXAN File Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People in Hays County will now be able to buy alcoholic drinks later.

On Tuesday, Hays County Commissioners unanimously voted to pass an agenda item extending the sale of mixed beverages, wine and beer to 2 a.m. Prior to this, businesses and restaurants in the unincorporated areas of the county had to stop selling alcohol at midnight.

The county is keeping in step with cities within the county that have voted to extend alcohol sale hours as well. In 2014, the city of Kyle passed an ordinance to allow bar and restaurant owners to sell alcoholic drinks until 2 a.m. The following year, Buda residents voted in favor of extending alcohol sales to 2 a.m. as well.

