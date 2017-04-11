Austin’s reclaimed water line project heads east

Related Coverage $167M in projects for Austin water conservation approved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another big water project in downtown Austin is about to wrap up. Austin Water has been installing new reclaimed water lines – and it’s closed several downtown streets. Officials say once they complete this project they plan to head east of the city to expand the waterlines.

Reclaimed water is treated water that is usually put back into the Colorado River since it is not clean enough to drink. Instead, the city is now using it for irrigation, toilet flushing, cooling and manufacturing. For businesses, using this type of water is about 40 percent cheaper than using drinking water.

The city is finishing the new lines from the Capitol to the Seaholm Power Plant. Next, they will head east where they are currently designing lines to go into the Montopolis, Cherrywood and Decker Lane areas. Austin Water officials say they chose these areas because that’s where large volumes of water are used. The goal with the reclaimed water project is to look long term so there’s a water supply for future generations.

“It’s a durable water source that is drought proof, so, even in the drought we had a few years ago, it’s a supply the city can rely on in tough times when it’s not raining and the Highland Lakes are getting empty,” says Dan Pedersen, Manager of Reclaimed Water Program.

Right now, the Mueller development in east Austin irrigates its parks with reclaimed water, as does the University of Texas chilling stations.

It’s not just Austin that is looking to this water source – Lakeway, Cedar Park and Pflugerville all have reclaimed water programs.