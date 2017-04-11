Around 50 people rescued in San Marcos flooding

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The city of San Marcos says at least 50 people had to be rescued in floodwaters Tuesday.
The impact of the flooding went beyond water rescues and road closures, it also left behind some significant damage to homes.
Reports of blocked drainage systems across the city have some wondering whether new development and construction is making matters worse.
Franklin Lee, Sr., has lived in his home on Valley Street his entire life. “This time here it was worse than ever, because every room in the house got wet.”
He spent the day sweeping out the mess left behind after Tuesday’s storms, concerned insurance may not cover the damage. “This is still in that flood zone, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen here.”
Exacerbating the flooding, a dumpster blocked the drainage ditch outside Lee’s home. Rising water levels filled the drain fast, leaving the water with nowhere to go but inside.
San Marcos city leaders say it’s an ongoing concern with new developments in the area.
“We have large trash containers that are not secured, so that when it floods, obviously the drain sucks these large trash barrels into them. And then it clogs the drainage and it causes more flooding.” Melissa Derrick, City Council Place 6, said.