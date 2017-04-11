Around 50 people rescued in San Marcos flooding

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The city of San Marcos says at least 50 people had to be rescued in floodwaters Tuesday.

The impact of the flooding went beyond water rescues and road closures, it also left behind some significant damage to homes.

Reports of blocked drainage systems across the city have some wondering whether new development and construction is making matters worse.

Franklin Lee, Sr., has lived in his home on Valley Street his entire life. “This time here it was worse than ever, because every room in the house got wet.”

He spent the day sweeping out the mess left behind after Tuesday’s storms, concerned insurance may not cover the damage. “This is still in that flood zone, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen here.”

Exacerbating the flooding, a dumpster blocked the drainage ditch outside Lee’s home. Rising water levels filled the drain fast, leaving the water with nowhere to go but inside.

San Marcos city leaders say it’s an ongoing concern with new developments in the area.

“We have large trash containers that are not secured, so that when it floods, obviously the drain sucks these large trash barrels into them. And then it clogs the drainage and it causes more flooding.” Melissa Derrick, City Council Place 6, said.

San Marcos flooding April 11, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery High water near Saddlebrook Housing in San Marcos. (Courtesy: Hunter Trout) San Marcos home with water pooled at garage door (Report It: Brandon Funderburke) Kyle, Texas weather at FM 150 & Hwy 21 (ReportIt/Melissa Haros) Retention pond in San Marcos (Report It: Brandon Funderburke) High water in San Marcos. (Report It: Ariel Koska) san marcos flooding on April 11, 2017. (Courtesy: @haleyhelenbro) High water in San Marcos. (Report It: Ariel Koska) Water rescue at 123 and I-35. (Courtesy: Luis Leiva) Downed trees on Barbara Drive in San Marcos. April 11, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Downed trees on Barbara Drive in San Marcos. April 11, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Flooded car in San Marcos on April 11, 2017 (Courtesy/Edith Bedolla) Flooding at Old Gin Road at Redwood in San Marcos. (Report It: Marina Tristan) Parkway Grande Apartments in San Marcos on April 11, 2017. (Report It: Kristen Kelley) Flooding on Juarez Street in San Marcos. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)