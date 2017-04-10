WATCH: Man forcibly removed from overbooked United flight

Related Coverage US airlines show improvement in annual study

CHICAGO, Illinois (NBC News) — Cell phone video shows a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight yesterday, dragged down the aisle. The reason for the removal? The flight was overbooked.

United flight number 3411 headed from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked so the airline asked for four volunteers to leave the aircraft.

The airport said it had personnel who needed seats to be at work the next day.

A passenger on the flight who witnessed the incident has told reporters the airline first offered $400 and a hotel stay. No one took the offer.

The offer was increased to $800 but no one volunteered.

A manager came on the plane and said a computer would select four people to be taken off the flight.

One couple was selected and left.

The man in the video was told he needed to leave.

Witnesses say the man became very upset and said he was a doctor who needed to see patients at a hospital in the morning.

Security came and, as you can see in the video, he was taken off the plane against his will.

He managed to get back on the plane and ran to the back, where he seemed disoriented.

All passengers were then asked to get off the plane and they later re-boarded.

United Airlines has issued a statement saying “After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation.”

No word on the condition of the man removed from the plane.