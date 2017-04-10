UT’s controversial Jefferson Davis statue unveiled at Briscoe Center

By Published:
Jefferson Davis statue in the Briscoe Center (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Once spray painted with the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ and removed from the South Mall of the campus, the University of Texas’ statue of Jefferson Davis has reappeared at its new home.

University President Gregory Fenves said in August 2015 that the statue would be placed at the Briscoe Center for American History after vandalism and much debate across the country about Confederate symbols. A task force put forth the idea of relocation as one of five to consider.

The statue, originally placed on campus in 1933, is now part of the center’s educational exhibit, where Fenves had said would be best to explain Davis’ role in the history of the American South.

The university had said that relocating the statue would cost tens of thousands of dollars and would be a part of the $5 million renovation plan to the Briscoe Center. Now that the renovations are complete, the Briscoe Center now has 4,000 square feet of new exhibit space.

Davis’ statue will be a part of the inaugural exhibit “Exploring the American South,” which displays highlights from the center’s extensive collections documenting Southern history.

The center’s public services are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

