AUSTIN (KXAN) — The two men killed in a wrong-way crash on State Highway 130 near State Highway 71 early Saturday morning have been identified.

Robert Escobar, 42, and Abel Luna, 38, died from blunt force injuries after the crash in the 3400 block of SH 130. One of the victims was taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

The other was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not said who was driving the wrong way.